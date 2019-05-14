PESCADERO (CBS SF) — A Pescadero man was arrested last Wednesday on several sex-related offenses, San Mateo County sheriff’s officials said Tuesday. Francisco Nunez, 47, allegedly assaulted two children younger than 10 at a Pescadero home between March 2009 and March 2015.
Nunez was arrested on suspicion of sodomizing a youth, oral copulation of a youth, lewd acts on a minor younger than 14 and continuous sexual assault of a child.
Sheriff’s officials said Nunez may have assaulted others.
The officials said anyone who had contact with Nunez or allowed him to be around their children or knows of someone who may be a victim is asked to contact Detective Ron Derespini at (650) 363-4055 or at rderespini@smcgov.org or Detective Jose Velasquez at (650) 363-4062 or at jvelasquez@smcgov.org.
