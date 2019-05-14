RICHMOND (CBS SF) — Police in Richmond confirmed that a man who was found shot early Tuesday evening has died.
Richmond police said dispatch received a notification shortly after 5 p.m. after shotspotter technology in the area was activated. When they arrived at the 1600 block of Chanslor Avenue, officers found an unresponsive adult male.
The man was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.
The man had suffered a gunshot, but police offered no word on his condition. Chopper 5 video showed at least six or eight police units at the location.
Police were still at the scene investigating the incident as of 6 p.m. Police spokesman Lt. Matt Stonebraker said authorities have no information on suspects or what happened before the shooting.
“Right now it’s an active investigation,” Stonebraker said.
Chanslor Avenue between 16th and 19th streets is currently closed. Authorities asked residents to avoid the area.
The incident comes after a violent night in Richmond Sunday when four people were shot within 90 minutes in three separate shootings.