SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – With the Chase Center preparing to open in the fall as a new event venue and the home court for the Golden State Warriors, the Mission Bay arena is preparing to hold the first of several job fairs next month to fill nearly 2,500 positions.
On Tuesday, venue management announced the dates for the job fairs. The first job fair held on Thursday, June 6, would be a private event specifically for current employees at Oracle Arena aimed at filling open jobs for utility workers, ticket takers, ushers, elevator operators, ticket sellers, guest experience representatives, concierge and custodians. That private job fair will be held in Oakland at a location to be named later. There will also be a building security interview fair on June 8 in Oakland, but that will be by appointment only.
A job fair open to the general public is scheduled to be held on June 22-24 in San Francisco. That three-day fair will be to fill positions for utility workers, ticket takers, ushers, elevator operators, ticket sellers, guest experience representatives, concierge, 50/50 raffle sellers and custodians.
There will also be a Chase Center training job readiness workshop held on June 15 in San Francisco’s Bayview Hunters Point where attendees will receive interview tips, resume building skills and additional details for upcoming positions available at the public job fair.
The exact location for the job fairs and the opportunity for candidates to pre-register for the fairs will be made available on the Chase Center website.
The privately financed 18,064-seat Chase Center has already announced a number of concerts and other events including the inaugural concert featuring Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony on September 6 that will mark the 20th anniversary of the group’s live S&M collaboration.