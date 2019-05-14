Comments
BERKELEY (CBS SF) — The University of California Police Department is still searching for a man who photographed people in a campus restroom in March.
Police said a camera found in a restroom stall on the fourth floor of Moffitt Library was reported to them on March 15.
They discovered that pictures of five people had been taken that day and 13 people had been photographed in the same location on Oct. 15-18, 2018.
Police do not know if the suspect is a UC Berkeley student or otherwise affiliated with the university.
Anyone with information about the case can contact UC police at (510) 642-6074 during business hours or (510) 642-6760 at all other times.