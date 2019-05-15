Comments
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A bicyclist was killed as they were riding their bike across eastbound state Highway 24 in Oakland Wednesday afternoon, officials with the California Highway Patrol said.
Someone called the CHP at 3:14 p.m. to report a bicyclist on the right shoulder of Highway 24 just west of the Martin Luther King Jr. Way off-ramp, CHP Officer Hannah Walcott said.
As officers were responding, the bicyclist rode into the highway and was struck by a silver Toyota Prius in the No. 2 lane. Walcott said the driver of the Toyota didn’t have time to react.
