SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Thirteen defendants were indicted on narcotics trafficking charges Wednesday in a federal crackdown of a major methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin distribution network in Contra Costa County, federal authorities said.
U.S. Attorney David L. Anderson and Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Chris D. Nielsen announced in a joint statement that indictments follow the arrest of five of the defendants on April 30 and the execution of search warrants at thirteen locations, including nine residences in Contra Costa County, Humboldt County, Fairfield, Suisun City and Modesto.
According to the affidavit, the investigation started in 2017 and involved the DEA, the United States Internal Revenue Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Antioch Police Department, Oakley Police Department, and Concord Police Department.
In 2017 and 2018, the investigators used informants to conduct a series of purchases of cocaine, cocaine base and heroin from Jeffrey McCoy. Federal agents also obtained federal wiretap orders to monitor communications over telephones used by the conspirators.
During the April 30th raids, 4 kg of heroin mixed with fentanyl, 38 pounds of methamphetamine, 3 kg of cocaine and 7 kg of other illegal drugs were seized along with more than $150,000 in cash.
Those indicted on conspiracy to distribution of illegal drug charges include:
- Lorenzo Lee, a/k/a O.G, 66, Antioch
- Jeffrey McCoy, 46, Pittsburg
- Anthony Brown a/k/a Ant Man, 57, Bay Point
- Deshawnte Gamboa, 38, Pittsburg
- Deborah Polk, 63, Antioch
- Evan Martinez-Diaz, 26, Bay Point
- Jose Delgadillo a/k/a Tepa, 41, Fairfield
- Marco Delgadillo a/k/a Tomio, 39, Fairfield
- Timothy Peoples a/k/a Tee, 40, Antioch