SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — A secretary for the San Bruno Fire Department was arrested Tuesday for contacting a minor with the intent to commit a felony sexual act, police said.
On May 13, San Bruno police received a report that an adult male inappropriately contacted a 16-year-old male at Peninsula High School. Further investigation revealed that the suspect passed a note to the teen propositioning him for a sexual act on May 10.
The suspect, 68-year-old Gary Carson of San Bruno, was arrested and booked into San Mateo County Jail for felony charges of communicating with a minor with the intent to commit a felony.
Carson, a secretary in the San Bruno Fire Department, has been placed on paid administrative leave while an investigation into the alleged crimes takes place. Carson was off-duty at the time of the incident, police said.
Police asked that all questions related to the suspect’s employment with the City of San Bruno be directed to the San Bruno City Manager’s Office at (650) 616-7056.
Chris Hansen would have a field day with this one…