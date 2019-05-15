SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A San Jose man suspected of killing his 1-month-old son in September 2018 was taken into custody and jailed Tuesday, according to police.
Kevin Khovananth, 42, was taken into custody in San Jose and booked into Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of murder, child abuse causing death, and child endangerment.
Police said they responded at 5:55 a.m. Sept. 16, 2018, to a fire department call about a baby boy not breathing in the 6400 block of Berwickshire Way. The baby, Owen Khovananth, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.
A follow up investigation by homicide detectives and the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office showed the boy suffered blunt force trauma, police said.
Police allege that Kevin Khovananth was responsible for his baby’s death.
Anyone with information about case can contact Detective Brian Meeker or Detective Sgt. TJ Lewis of the homicide unit at (418) 277-5283. People who wish to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (408) 947-7867.
