SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Two San Jose men were arrested on Thursday on suspicion of committing an armed robbery at a convenience store in the city in January, according to police.
The suspects – Juan Gonzalez-Ramirez, 19, and Alejandro Alcorez, 20, are accused of robbing the Shan Market at 1250 E. Julian St in San Jose on January 25, police said. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun as they demanded money and two bottles of liquor, per surveillance video shared by police. Both fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash and the liquor.
Gonzalez-Ramirez was taken into custody at a park in San Jose on Thursday and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail. Alcorez was already in custody at the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas on unrelated charges.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call San Jose police Officer Chris Santistevan at (408) 277-4166. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call (408) 947-STOP or visit the following link: http://svcrimestoppers.org/.
