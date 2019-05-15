SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) – Santa Clara has announced plans for a new development in the heart of Silicon Valley where a popular golf course sits.
The city of Santa Clara is partnering with Related Companies to build nearly 10-million square feet of office space, shops, restaurants and housing on 240-acres. It’s being called a city within a city.
“We’re creating a smart city from the ground up,” says Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor.
The city and the developer say the $8 billion plan will transform north Santa Clara.
“This is the largest private development project ever undertaken in this area,” Steve Eimer with Related Companies said.
Employees and golfers got the word last week that the city-owned course will close in October 15.
Mayor Gillmoor says the new development will bring in millions of dollars to the city and benefit the Bay Area as a whole.
“This is going to be a new modern, relevant, open, inclusive area not just for Santa Clara and Silicon Valley, but for the whole Bay Area,” Gillmoor said.
The first businesses are set to open in 2023.