LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — An Alameda County sheriff’s deputy was arrested in Livermore early in May on suspicion of drunk driving and assault, a sheriff’s spokesman said Wednesday.
Gael Paredes, 27, was arrested around 2 a.m. May 4 in the 500 block of Jeannie Way following a crash, sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly said.
Kelly confirmed that Paredes is an Alameda County sheriff’s deputy and said Paredes is on leave.
“We are aware of the DUI arrest of our employee,” Kelly said. “The criminal allegations are serious and being handled by the judicial system. This is a personnel matter and we will not comment further. However, we encourage all people with substance abuse problems to seek treatment.”
Livermore police said the case has been forwarded to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.
