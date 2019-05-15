Comments
OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A man was shot and killed near San Antonio Park in Oakland early Wednesday morning, according to police.
A ShotSpotter activation detected nine rounds being fired around 3:05 a.m. in the 1700 block of East 17th Street, police said. Officers arrived to find the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said there are currently no suspects.
