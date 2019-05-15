



RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A 56-year-old father of three was killed early Tuesday evening in front of his home after returning from his job in San Francisco in the latest shooting on the streets of Richmond.

Richmond homicide investigators confirmed that Miguel Ramirez, who was a contract worker for KPIX 5 at the San Francisco station and was beloved by the staff, died in a shooting in the 1600 block of Chanslor Avenue.

Ramirez was also the grandfather of four.

“Yesterday we lost a husband, a father, a grandpa, a son, a brother, and a friend. I lost half of me! I don’t know how to feel or what to say or do. I wasn’t prepared for this. None of us were,” the family said on its Go Fund Me page

“On the evening of May 14th my dad was shot and killed outside of our home. He was just going to get the mail when he was hit by a stray bullet. My dad was truly one of a kind. A very kind, genuine, funny person. Always willing to help and never harmed a soul.”

Authorities said dispatch received a notification of the shooting shortly after 5 p.m. from shotspotter technology. Arriving officers found an unresponsive adult male, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police spokesman Lt. Matt Stonebraker said authorities have no information on suspects or motive.

“Right now it’s an active investigation,” Stonebraker said.

The incident comes after a violent night in Richmond Sunday when four people were shot within 90 minutes in three separate shootings.

Stonebraker said the first of the shootings were reported at 10 p.m. in the 2400 block of Esmond Avenue.

A man and a woman inside of a parked mini van were interrupted by two armed men trying to rob them. The woman was shot as she ran away, the man was shot several times where he sat. Both sustained non-life threatening injuries, but the male’s wounds resulted paralysis below the waist.

The second shooting took place a short time later at 10:36 p.m. near the intersection of First Street. Shortly after the shooting, a 29-year-old man walked into Kaiser Hospital with a leg injury.

The victim told police he was walking in the area of 1 St and Nevin Ave. when a dark-colored sedan containing several people rolled up on him and an occupant painted him with a laser beam. He ran, then heard gunfire. On projectile hit him in the foot.

The third shooting took place in the 4600 block of Portreo Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

A 44-year-old man was shot while standing in the lot of the parking area near building 4620 at Deliverance Temple Apartments on Potrero Ave. Two armed suspects approached on foot and opened fire. They then ran to a waiting car, that sped from the area. The man was taken to a local trauma center in grave condition.

“Each shooting was in three different parts of the city, and they don’t appear to be related,” said Stonebraker. “There was not a gun battle that I’m aware of. It does appear that there was one shooter in each one of these shootings.”

All three shootings appear to be unrelated to each other. Police said the investigation as ongoing and no suspects were in custody.