LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The CBS hit comedy “The Big Bang Theory” is coming to an end, but the glow of the show still feels as fleeting as a shooting star for many fans and the stars who will say farewell Thursday night.

“It’s so sad! It’s gonna be so sad to let these characters go, you know?” fan Riri Shirahara said.

The show’s final episode was shot two weeks ago, but producers have kept a tight lid on what the series finale will hold. There are many questions that still remain answered – will Sheldon and Amy win the Nobel? Will the elevator finally get fixed? What does the future hold for the beloved cast of nerdy characters who have enthralled fans over 12 seasons?

Kunal Nayyar, who plays Rajesh Ramayan Koothrappali, said he’s overwhelmed, but has had time to process his feelings since the sad taping of the finale.

“I’m feeling pretty good. I’m excited, excited to share this with everyone,” Nayyar said.

One thing is for certain – the show’s place in the city of Pasadena, where it’s set. The Crown City honored the show with its own street of sorts – an alley now known as “Big Bang Theory Way” off Colorado Boulevard in Old Town Pasadena.

The series got its start in 2007 and has been nominated for 52 Emmy awards, winning 10, and seven Golden Globe awards. The show has become a favorite of the scientific community who have named several species in its honor — the Euglossa bazinga, a bee; the Bazinga Rieki, a species of jellyfish; and a monkey at the Columbus Zoo named Dr. Sheldon Cooper. In 2015, a scholarship at UCLA was the first ever created by and named for a television series. The Big Bang Theory Scholarship endowment supports undergraduate students pursuing majors in the STEM fields.

“The Big Bang Theory” ends Thursday night with two back-to-back episodes, followed by the second season finale of spin-off “Young Sheldon.” But that won’t be the end just yet for “Big Bang” fans – “Unraveling the Mystery: A Big Bang Farewell” will air at 9:30 p.m., with stars Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco taking viewers behind the scenes of the series.