SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — A federal count shows the number of homeless people increased by double-digit percentages in three San Francisco Bay Area counties over the last two years.

In Silicon Valley’s Santa Clara County, the homeless population increased 31% to about 9,700 this year; with a 42 percent increase in the city of San Jose.

In Alameda County, which includes the city of Oakland, the homeless population increased 43% to more than 8,000 people this year.

In San Francisco, the number of homeless people jumped 17% to more than 8,000 in 2019.

The homelessness point-in-time count is conducted every two years. It is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The San Francisco Bay Area is grappling with a homelessness crisis driven in part by a historic lack of housing. Homes that are available are too expensive for many to rent or buy.

“Despite our collective efforts to house more than 6,900 homeless neighbors in the last three years, for every person we bring in from the cold, the economy pushes three more out the door,” Mayor Sam Liccardo said in a news release.

Liccardo unveiled a proposal Wednesday to create subsidies for accessory dwelling units in an effort to fast-track the supply of affordable housing, part of a series of efforts from the city and county to tackle the housing crisis from multiple angles.

