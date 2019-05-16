  • KPIX 5On Air

OAKLAND (AP) – Warriors star Kevin Durant will miss the upcoming Games 3 and 4 of the Western Conference finals for Golden State in Portland as he continues to recover from a strained right calf.

Durant was re-evaluated Thursday before Game 2 of the best-of-seven series with the Trail Blazers and is not ready for on-court work—a necessary step before the two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP can return to game action. He will be re-examined in another week.

The Warriors said Durant “has shown good progress since beginning his rehabilitation program one week ago. At this point, Durant is not ready to advance to on-court work.”

Durant’s 34.2 points per game lead all postseason scorers. He strained his right calf during the third quarter of Game 5 of the conference semifinals against the Rockets last Wednesday and didn’t travel to Houston for the Warriors’ Game 6 clincher. He then sat out Game 1 against Portland on Tuesday and again Thursday.

Andrew Bogut has started in Durant’s place the past three games.

