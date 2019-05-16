



OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An Oakland-based rock apparel company is selling a politically charged t-shirt emblazoned with a message aimed directly at President Trump and GOP lawmakers working to pass abortion bans in several states.

The clothing brand Rock Roll Repeat is selling black t-shirts that bear the message “ABORT UNWANTED PRESIDENCIES” in white capital letters on the company website. The production of the shirt was inspired by the election of Donald Trump as president, but interest in it spiked with the recent passage of a new law restricting abortion in Alabama.

The Alabama legislation bans abortion in almost all cases, making it the most restrictive of the seven laws passed by state legislators this year narrowing abortion options in Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio, Utah and Arkansas. The new abortion restrictions could eventually be used to challenge the constitutional woman’s right to choose established by Roe v. Wade in 1973.

President Donald Trump, the unnamed target of the t-shirt’s message, has been vocal about his support for banning abortion, both in his courting of the conservative Christian vote and his selection of pro-life officials like former Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Vice President Mike Pence.

The shirt selling for $30 on the Rock Roll Repeat website will also raise funds to fight back against the recent anti-abortion laws.

“In order to combat attacks on women’s health, 25% of this shirt’s proceeds are being donated to Planned Parenthood and the Yellowhammer Fund in AL,” a message on the website page offering the t-shirts for sale reads.

The demand for the shirt has been high enough that men’s shirts and some women’s shirt sizes have been back-ordered.

Founded in Oakland in 2016 by a man who goes by the name Joshua Shame, Rock Roll Repeat specializes in t-shirts featuring photos of punk rock icons like Alice Bag and Darby Crash of the Germs as well as clothing with graphics and phrases inspired by the classic early punk era of the ’70s.