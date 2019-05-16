



OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday charged a 43-year-old ex-felon with three counts of murder for allegedly killing three people in Oakland, San Francisco and Berkeley in a period of less than five hours last month.

Prosecutors also charged Stefon Jefferson with the special circumstance of committing multiple murders.

Witnesses place Jefferson at the scene of all three homicides and he has confessed to killing all three victims, Oakland police Officer Kris McClain wrote in a probable cause statement.

ALSO READ:

The first alleged victim was 57-year-old Marcus Jackson of Oakland, who police said was fatally shot in the 4100 block of Market Street in Oakland at about 10:15 a.m. on April 26.

A spokesman for Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin said Jackson worked for the Berkeley Public Works Department.

The second alleged victim was 49-year-old Laron Davis of San Francisco, who police said was shot in the 1100 block of Donner Avenue in San Francisco at 1:27 p.m.

The third alleged victim was identified as 43-year-old Calvin Kelly of Berkeley, who police say was shot at People’s Park in Berkeley at about 2:40 p.m.

Authorities say that after the three homicides, Jefferson went to the South Lake Tahoe area in Nevada, where he allegedly shot and wounded a Douglas County sheriff’s deputy before being taken into custody.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson faces 13 felony counts, including attempted murder of a peace officer, assault with a deadly weapon, being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm, eluding a peace officer and numerous additional traffic-related offenses.

Jackson remains in custody in Nevada in lieu of $1 million bail.

Douglas County District Attorney Mark Jackson previously said that his county will prosecute Jefferson first because he’s already in custody there.

Authorities have not revealed Jefferson’s possible motives or how exactly he was connected to the victims.

According to court documents, Jefferson has a prior assault with a deadly weapon conviction in San Francisco in 2001 and a 1998 conviction in San Francisco for receiving stolen property.