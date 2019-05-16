BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Police in the East Bay on Thursday announced the arrest of a UC Berkeley student who was active in the university’s fraternity system in connection with two violent sexual assaults, according to authorities.
On the morning of Tuesday, May 14, Berkeley police arrested 20-year-old male Berkeley resident Finn Wolff at his home on the 2300 block of Warring Street for two felony sexual assaults.
The first attack known to authorities happened in November 2017, while the second attack occurred in March of this year, police said. In the two known sexual assaults on two women, the victims were also physically injured after being punched, grabbed and or bitten by the suspect during the respective attacks.
Wolff is currently enrolled a student at UC Berkeley and was active in the Greek system, police said. Authorities indicated that none of the reported assaults happened on the UC Berkeley Campus.
The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office has charged Wolff with multiple felony charges related to the attacks uncovered in the investigation. He is expected to be arraigned Thursday.
Police also said that during the course of the investigation detectives learned there may be additional victims who have not come forward to police. Those additional cases remain under investigation. Berkeley police encourage anyone with additional information or who was victimized by the suspect to contact the Berkeley Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit at 510-981-5717.