Filed Under:Clovis, Sexual assault, Slumber Party, Timothy Jay Picard


CLOVIS, Fresno County (CBS / AP) — Police say two girls having a slumber party fought off a naked man who broke into the home through a window and sexually assaulted them last weekend.

Police Chief Matt Basgall in the Fresno suburb of Clovis said the 10-year-old girl who lives in the home and the friend she invited over woke up to the man touching them inappropriately.

He says they fought him off and he left through the same window he had entered.

Timothy Picard. (Clovis Police Department)

Basgall said Thursday that 26-year-old Timothy Jay Picard was arrested Wednesday after investigators interviewed witnesses and gathered evidence.

Basgall says Picard was charged with committing lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under 14, first-degree burglary and violating probation.

“Once they were able to get their bearing and realize what was happening they fought. They fought this person back. Immediately went to a parent, called 911. There two little girls are heroes,” Basgall said at a news conference, CBS 47 Fresno reported.

It was not clear whether Picard has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

