OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry called his battle with brother, Seth, in Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals “the coolest experience I’ve ever had.”

While Seth struggled in Game One, both he and Steph were at the top of their respective games on Thursday night with the Warriors able to rally from behind and come away with a 114-111 win and a 2-0 lead in the conference finals.

“This was like the coolest experience I’ve had playing against him,” Steph Curry said. “Talking about the stage and he was amazing tonight. Every minute he was out there, defensively he was a pest. He made three big shots in the fourth quarter. They were very timely and for my parents, I know we’ve talked about it the whole series, these last two games have been nerve-racking for them.”

“It worked out perfectly tonight. He played well and we won.”

Spoken like a true big brother.

Seth Curry stole the ball four times from Steph. He hit on 5-of-9 from the field, was 4-of-7 from the 3-point line, to finish with 16 points and two assists.

As for on-court trash talking between the two, late in the fourth quarter Seth tried to get his brother’s ear and distract him while he stood on the free-throw line with the game in the balance.

It didn’t work, Steph has made his last 79 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter or overtime of a playoff game dating back to his last miss on June 16, 2015. That streak continues.

“He tried to distract me at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and I knew how to go back at it and stay focused on what I needed to do,” Steph said. “I did have to catch myself a couple times because I wanted to go over and have some small talk but during the game I have to stay locked in.”

And locked in Steph certainly was for much of the game. He finished with 37 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists. His fourth straight outstanding performance since guiding Golden State to a Game 5 win over Houston with Kevin Durant injured.

For his part, Seth said his goal was to be more disruptive defensively Thursday night than he was in the Game One loss.

“I was just trying to work hard on the defensive end and create havoc,” he said. “They felt a little comfortable in that first game. I don’t think they were threatened by us at all.”

As for his play against his brother, Seth he tried to make him “work harder to get shots. He’s going to put his numbers up and play well, but you have to try to change the momentum. Make him always have to worry about me out there and where I’m at.”

Seth also is trying to take advantage of his familiarity with his brother’s and the Warriors tendencies.

“I feel like I have seen every Warriors game and every Steph game for the past 10 years,” he said. “I feel like I know some things they like to do and he likes to do.”