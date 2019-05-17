SONOMA (CBS SF) — The Sonoma County Water Agency is lowering the inflatable rubber dam on the Russian River to prevent damage from raised river flows caused by heavy rain this week.

The Water Agency, also known as Sonoma Water, began inflating the dam near Forestville Monday. It became fully inflated on Saturday.

On Thursday after unusual heavy rain, the Water Agency began lowering the dam to prevent damage. It’s expected to take 1-2 days to lower the dam completely.

The rains were forecast to raise river flows to 6,000 cubic feet per second by Sunday night. The Water Agency’s protocol is to lower the rubber dam when river flows exceed 2,000 cubic feet per second.

The dam usually remains inflated until fall. It creates a small pool of water for use in four off-stream infiltration ponds that help recharge groundwater, which is naturally filtered through sand and gravel and delivered to the Water Agency’s 600,000 customers in Sonoma and Marin counties.

Boaters must portage around the fully inflated rubber dam located downstream of Wohler Bridge, and notices have been posted warning the public not to recreate on or near the dam. Fishing is prohibited within 250 feet of the upstream and downstream sides of the dam.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report