PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — A kitten that was pulled from an engine compartment by a Palo Alto police officer was captured in a hilarious photo shared to the department’s social media pages Friday morning.

The photo posted by the Palo Alto Police Department’s Twitter and Facebook accounts showed a smiling Officer Zalec holding the somewhat excited-looking young feline with three clawed paws extended.

The photo included the tongue-in-cheek caption, “‪This adorable kitten was found in an engine compartment and rescued by Officer Zalac. The kitten apparently preferred the engine compartment.”

The photo garnered hundreds of likes and shares, along with several offers to adopt the kitten. Police told the interested parties that the cat had already been picked up by Palo Alto Animal Control and taken to the Pets In Need Palo Alto Shelter.

“We’re told if an owner doesn’t claim her, she will be put up for adoption,” police said.

A photo taken with the animal control officer also showed the kitten in an animated state.

“@PaloAltoAC says she’s got a lot of personality!” noted the dry wit in charge of the Palo Alto Police Department’s social media.