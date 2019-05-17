FREMONT (CBS SF) – Police in Fremont arrested an Antioch man last week on suspicion of surreptitiously recording male victims inside a restroom at a trampoline park and possessing child pornography, authorities announced Friday.

36-year-old Charles Rocha remains in custody since his May 9 arrest and awaits his next appearance in court scheduled for June 3, 2019 in Dublin.

An employee of Rockin’ Jump, a children’s trampoline business on 39100 Farwell Dr., reported a hidden camera in the men’s restroom on May 3. Police said they found the camera’s micro SD card contained videos of people, including children, using the bathroom.

Officers said the video also showed the suspect setting up the camera. The suspect, later revealed to be Charles Rocha, appeared to be a Hispanic male with black hair and a full beard.

Police said they identified Rocha by obtaining the business’ security camera footage then executing a license registration check on a white SUV he was seen getting into.

Based on the evidence and information obtained during the investigation, officers believed Rocha may be in possession of images and videos of other victims at other public locations.

Police then attained an arrest warrant and a search warrant of Rochas’ residence. There, they found multiple recording devices, which contained other surreptitious videos, as well as child pornography.

Rocha was transported to the Fremont Police Department’s Detention facility, where he was booked for violation of possession of child pornography and three counts of concealing a camera in a bathroom.

The investigation remains ongoing and detectives are still in the process of contacting victims.

Anyone with information about this case can contact Fremont Police Department at (510) 790-6900 or email aholguin@fremont.gov.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.