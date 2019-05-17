  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Assault, Mission District, Robbery, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Up to five suspects allegedly assaulted and robbed a driver while he was stopped at a stoplight in San Francisco’s Mission District, leaving him unconscious, police said Friday.

The incident happened Thursday night around 8:50 p.m. at the intersection of 25th and Capp streets.

The 35-year-old male driver was stopped at the light when up to five male suspects surrounded his vehicle and began assaulting him, before taking his property, according to police.

The victim was taken to a hospital for head injuries, which were considered non-life threatening.

The suspects were described as being in their 20s. Officers were unable to locate them, police said.

