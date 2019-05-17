  • KPIX 5On Air

RODEO (CBS SF) – A gray whale that was stranded in Rodeo last week died as a result of malnutrition, according to scientists at the Marine Mammal Center.

During a necropsy of the 41-foot adult female, researchers noted the whale had a significant lack of blubber and body fat, signs of malnutrition.

This year, researches have observed gray whales in poor condition during the whales’ annual migration.

ALSO READ: Malnourished Gray Whales Struggling To Make It Back To Arctic

According to the Marine Mammal Center, the whales’ poor condition is potentially attributed to abnormal oceanographic conditions over the past few years that is impacting the whales’ food source.

Researches from the Marine Mammal Center, the California Academy of Sciences and the University of California Santa Cruz’s Long Marine Lab completed the necropsy on Tuesday at Angel Island State Park.

This was the 10th gray whale necropsy researchers have completed on a gray whale in 2019.

Researches are currently planning a necropsy on a gray whale recently stranded at Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica.

