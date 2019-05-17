SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — As the San Jose Sharks prepare to face the St. Louis Blues in Game 4 of the NHL Western Conference Finals, some of the teams most dedicated fans are proving their love in a permanent way.

Some people got in line Thursday night for a chance to get inked up to show off their Shark pride forever at no charge.

For the most diehard of fans, the hum of the tattoo needle is the sound of dedication and devotion.

“The feel of the vibration is the love that they put into it. And my love for the San Jose Sharks is just as big,” said Sharks fan Helen Garcia.

This is Garcia’s fourth Sharks-related tattoo.

“This one is my EKG, how I bleed San Jose Sharks,” she explained. “I got the newest one, and then the largest one. Three hours of work.”

She’s made a few friends this week after spending hours on the stretch of East Santa Clara Street in downtown San Jose outside Black Lagoon Tattoo.

Alex Saenz was one of those new friends who also lined up for a free tattoo.

“I just wanted to show that not only as a fan, but a person that likes tattoos as well, that I just wanted to get something that was not only different, but also original,” said Saenz.

Black Lagoon handed out numbers to the first 40 fans in line, ensuring they get one of three available designs for free.

The Sharks organization was picking up the tab for each of the tattoos that would typically go for $150 apiece.

“To be able to pay back to the fans was pretty much the reason to do it. It’s kinda like community outreach, but with tattoos instead of food,” said Black Lagoon Tattoo owner Patrick Bostic.

Without getting too ahead of themselves, the fans said their team is ready to take on the Boston Bruins. But they know it will be a tough road.

“Yeah, a little terrifying, but it’s gonna be good either way. It’s gonna be a good time,” said Sharks fan Jonathan Shaheen. “And I like something that’s gonna be worth the win. So it’s gonna take out a big team. Come on. Especially for our first Stanley Cup. Let’s go.”

Each tattoo will take about an hour to do, which means these tattoo artists will finish their work done just before the puck drops.

Avaya Stadium is hosting another watch party for Sharks fans Friday night.

The puck drops at 5 p.m. at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The Sharks need two more wins in order to advance to the Stanley Cup final.