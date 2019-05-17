PORTLAND, Ore. (CBS SF/AP) — A student holding a shotgun walked into a classroom at a Portland, Oregon, high school Friday but was tackled immediately by the school’s football coach – a former University of Oregon standout and former San Francisco 49ers analyst.

The incident happened at Parkrose High School Friday. Police spokesman Sgt. Brad Yakots said the unidentified student was subdued by a staff member before police arrived.

Former Oregon Duck football star Keanon Lowe hailed as hero on Twitter after tackling gunman at Portland high school https://t.co/SjpnSN6dSD pic.twitter.com/mMikmwZGJX — The Oregonian (@Oregonian) May 17, 2019

Yakots will not confirm that Lowe was the staff member involved, but he says the outcome with no injuries was the “best case scenario.”

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the staff member was former University of Oregon football player Keanon Lowe, who is now a coach and security guard at the school. Lowe worked as an offensive analyst with the 49ers in 2016 and the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015.

The newspaper says Lowe was seen leaving the school about four hours after the incident and told reporters he was tired but happy that he was there for the students.

Lowe was a star wide receiver for the Ducks from 2011 to 2014.

