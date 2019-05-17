Filed Under:an Francisco, San Francisco Carnaval


Can’t make the annual Carnaval San Francisco celebration this year? No worries. You can watch it online and on TV thanks to KPIX 5, CBSSF.com and KBCW Channel 44 Cable 12.

ONLINE: Watch the live webcast from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 26th on CBSSF.com and on the KPIX Facebook, TwitterPeriscope and YouTube pages.

TV: KBCW Channel 44 Cable 12 will air a Carnaval San Francisco Special on June 1st from 8-10 p.m.

TV: KPIX Channel 5 will air a Carnaval San Francisco Special on June 1st from 11:35 p.m.-1:35 a.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s