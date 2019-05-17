Comments
Can’t make the annual Carnaval San Francisco celebration this year? No worries. You can watch it online and on TV thanks to KPIX 5, CBSSF.com and KBCW Channel 44 Cable 12.
ONLINE: Watch the live webcast from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 26th on CBSSF.com and on the KPIX Facebook, Twitter, Periscope and YouTube pages.
TV: KBCW Channel 44 Cable 12 will air a Carnaval San Francisco Special on June 1st from 8-10 p.m.
TV: KPIX Channel 5 will air a Carnaval San Francisco Special on June 1st from 11:35 p.m.-1:35 a.m.