Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot early Saturday in San Francisco.
About 5:35 a.m., officers responded to reports of possible shots fired in the 800 block of Turk Street. They found a man on the street with a gunshot wound, police said.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411. Begin the text with SFPD. Tips may be made anonymously.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed