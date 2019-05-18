  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Crime, Fatal shooting, Gun violence, SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot early Saturday in San Francisco.

About 5:35 a.m., officers responded to reports of possible shots fired in the 800 block of Turk Street. They found a man on the street with a gunshot wound, police said.


 

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411. Begin the text with SFPD. Tips may be made anonymously.

