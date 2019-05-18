SACRAMENTO (CBS/AP) — A woman was killed and three others, including a 4-year-old boy, were wounded by gunfire in an apartment complex in South Sacramento Friday night, according to the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting happened in the 7300 block of Stockton Blvd. at the Tanglewood or Breckenridge Condo Complex just before 11 p.m.
Witnesses said they saw five men flee after the shooting and Sacramento County Sheriff’s investigators believe the victims were targets of the attack.
Sgt. Tess Deterding said a 27-year-old woman died after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. The injured included a 30-year-old man who was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
A 26-year-old man and the young boy were listed in stable condition.
