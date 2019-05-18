  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMCBS Sports Spectacular
    11:00 AM2019 PGA Championship
    4:00 PMPAR 5 With Dennis O'Donnell
    4:30 PMBeer Money
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crime, Gun violence, Homicide, Sacramento, Sacramento Police, Shooting


SACRAMENTO (CBS/AP) — A woman was killed and three others, including a 4-year-old boy, were wounded by gunfire in an apartment complex in South Sacramento Friday night, according to the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened in the 7300 block of Stockton Blvd. at the Tanglewood or Breckenridge Condo Complex just before 11 p.m.

Witnesses said they saw five men flee after the shooting and Sacramento County Sheriff’s investigators believe the victims were targets of the attack.

Sgt. Tess Deterding said a 27-year-old woman died after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. The injured included a 30-year-old man who was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A 26-year-old man and the young boy were listed in stable condition.

CONTINUING COVERAGE AT CBS SACRAMENTO

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s