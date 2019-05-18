SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A suspect was arrested Saturday afternoon after what police said was a shoplift that turned into a robbery when a security guard was injured.
San Francisco police said officers responded about 1:15 p.m. Saturday to a grocery store in the 700 block of Seventh Street, about three blocks south of the Caltrain station downtown, and a report of a shoplift. But when a security guard confronted the suspect, the guard sustained a cut to one of his arms. Police said the injury was relatively minor.
The suspect was arrested a short time later, police said, but as of 6 p.m. Saturday had not yet been booked. More detailed information was not available early Saturday night. San Francisco police are investigating.
