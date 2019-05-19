  • KPIX 5On Air

Gabriel Geay wins the 2019 Bay to Breakers. (Photo: Bay to Breakers via Twitter)

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Gabriel Geay is the overall winner of the 108th annual Alaska Air Bay to Breakers with a time of 35:01, organizers announced via the Twitter account for the race.

Caroline Rotich took the top spot in the female division with a time of 39:28.

The morning 12 K race, starting near the Embarcadero and finishing at the Great Highway, was run under wet conditions.

