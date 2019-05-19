SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — San Mateo police arrested a possible armed suspect, who was first reported at the Hillsdale Shopping Center, at the nearby Laurelwood Shopping Center on Sunday evening.

Police began searching late Sunday afternoon for the suspect, who was initially believed to be somewhere near the Hillsdale Shopping Center.

Police who “flooded the area” were looking for a white man, possibly in his 20s, wearing a dark polo shirt and dark pants, and carrying a black or brown duffel bag.

Police spokesman Officer Michael Haobsh said officers received two calls late Sunday afternoon describing a man carrying a firearm in his waistband. It wasn’t known for certain whether the man actually had a weapon, Haobsh said, and police were looking for the man to find out.

Police said around 5:30 p.m. that the search of Hillsdale Mall was complete, with business to resume as usual. Officers remained in the area Sunday evening.

The suspect was arrested at the Laurelwood Shopping Center on the 1200 block of W. Hillsdale Blvd after SMPD received a tip from an alert community member who spotted the man. Officers quickly arrived, identified and detained the man, whose name wasn’t released Sunday evening.

Police said more details will be available in a press release on Monday morning.

