SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — San Mateo police were searching late Saturday afternoon for an armed man believed to be somewhere near the Hillsdale Shopping Center.
Police who have “flooded the area” were looking for a white man, possibly in his 20s, wearing a dark polo shirt and dark pants, and carrying a black or brown duffel bag.
Police spokesman Officer Michael Haobsh said officers received two calls late Sunday afternoon describing a man carrying a firearm in his waistband. It wasn’t known for certain whether the man actually had a weapon, Haobsh said, and police are still looking for the man to find out.
Police said around 5:30 p.m. that the search of Hillsdale Mall was complete, with business to resume as usual. Officers remain in the area.
Though the incident was still unconfirmed, police ask that anyone who sees this person call 911 and keep an eye on him until police officers arrive.
