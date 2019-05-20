PLEASANT HILL (KPIX) – At a time when so many students are staggering under the weight of college debt, Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill is making a tempting offer: Free tuition.

The “First time, full time” program will refund tuition fees to any resident students in their first year of college who complete a full-time load of classes, regardless of income level.

Community college tuition is already much lower than most four-year universities but at DVC a student could save more than $1,200 with the program. Additionally, DVC students even have priority status when transferring to the UC system after two years.

“All of the research is pointing to the fact that we need to start filling the pipeline and getting students through their 2-year programs and their 4-year programs and ready and trained and in the workforce, because there’s such a demand,” said Contra Costa District Financial Aid Director Tim Bonnel.

The free tuition offer is available at community colleges across California and the deal may get even better in the future. A bill progressing in the Legislature would make the first two years of community college tuition-free.