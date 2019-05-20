  • KPIX 5On Air

WASHINGTON D.S. (CBS SF/KPIX) – Hundreds of heads of state, friends and family members gathered at a memorial service to honor former East Bay Congresswoman Ellen Tauscher, in Washington D.C.

Representative Tauscher was one of the first women to hold a seat on the New York Stock Exchange.

She resigned from Congress in 2009 and joined the U.S. State Department. She served there until 2012, before joining University of California’s Board of Regents.

Democrat Congresswoman Ellen Tauscher (HASSAN AMMAR/AFP/Getty Images)

Tauscher died on April 29 in Stanford due to complications from pneumonia.

Former Secretary Of State Hillary Clinton spoke at Tauscher’s memorial about how to continue her legacy.

“It is time to remember Ellen’s voice in our ears, her encouragement, her absolute devotion to helping those who she loved and cared for see their way forward,” said Clinton.

Another memorial service is scheduled for Thursday, May 23 in Walnut Creek.

Ellen Tauscher was 67 years old.

