



UNION CITY (KPIX 5) – For the first time ever, teachers in the New Haven Unified School District covering Union City and South Hayward have gone on strike.

About 600 teachers took to the picket lines around 7 a.m. Monday, after contract negotiations broke down over the issue of raises.

The New Haven Teachers’ Association is seeking a 10 percent pay raise over the next two school years. Meanwhile, the district is saying their “last, best, and final” offer is a 1 percent raise for the 2019-2020 school year as part of the teachers’ salary schedule, plus a one-time 3 percent payment.

“More helpful to have it now rather than later. We also know there is no great time for a strike,” said Joe Ku’e Angeles, president of the teachers’ union. “It’s about the impact of when we can get our message across.”

We just want to support our teachers. In not coming to school, we’re doing that,” said Lilliana Guardado, a senior at Logan High School.

Students told KPIX 5 they’re worried about how this strike may affect their grades and the college admissions process many of them are going through. And some students are taking the school district’s side.

New Haven Unified said their teachers are paid the highest in all of Alameda County, averaging about $96,000 a year.

Monday’s walkout follows a teacher strike in Oakland earlier this year.

The district said substitutes and administrators are being brought in to cover for those on strike, and that school would be in session.