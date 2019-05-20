  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under: Domestic violence, Football, NFL, reuben foster, San Francisco 49ers, Washington Redskins


ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Redskins linebacker Reuben Foster injured his left leg during an offseason practice and was taken off the field on a cart.

Foster went down clutching at his left knee during the first practice of organized team activities Monday. His left leg was stabilized before he was carted off.

Washington claimed Foster off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers after a domestic violence arrest in Tampa, Florida, in November. Prosecutors there decided in January not to pursue a case against the 25-year-old, dismissing the first-degree misdemeanor battery charge. The NFL fined him two game checks for the upcoming season but did not suspend him.

Foster was expected to compete for a starting inside linebacker job this season. That could be in jeopardy with this injury.

