SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police in San Francisco have confirmed that there was no merit to reports of an active shooter in the city’s Potrero Hill neighborhood Monday afternoon.

KPIX reporter Susie Steimle confirmed that police told reporters that the incident and investigation stemmed from a misunderstanding.

.@SFPD says this is all a misunderstanding. “No merit to shots fired, no known injuries” pic.twitter.com/EdromUqFy7 — Susie Steimle (@SusieKPIX) May 20, 2019

Police said there were no shots fired and no known injuries after their investigation. Workers were being allowed to return to their evacuated building at 350 Rhode Island and reopened streets that had been closed during the incident.

Earlier, San Francisco’s Department of Emergency Management issued an alert to avoid the area of Rhode Island and 16th Streets at about 12:45 p.m. due to police activity. Upon arriving, police evacuated the office building at 350 Rhode Island to search the structure due to the report of possible shots fired and an active shooter.

A large group of evacuated people were gathered at the corner of 16th and De Haro Streets, but police said they have not confirmed that any shots were fired.

Hundreds of people have been evacuated from their Potrero Hill office building inside 350 Rhode Island street for possible shots fired pic.twitter.com/BzX1UX56ZE — Susie Steimle (@SusieKPIX) May 20, 2019

Video from Chopper 5 showed police with weapons drawn searching the roof of the building in question. Police have not said when they expect their search to be completed.

There are no known injuries. Officers are searching the building and out of an abundance of caution, occupants are being evacuated. — SFPDSgtMike (@SFPDSgtMike) May 20, 2019

BREAKING NEWS: Rhode Island St. Incident

On 5/20/2019 at approximately 12:45PM, #SFPD responded to a building on the 300 block of Rhode Island regarding a possible active shooter. At this time we have not confirmed any shots being fired or any injuries. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/6qlrhhVsXD — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) May 20, 2019

Muni says the 10, 19, 22 and 55 lines will see delays and reroutes due to the activity.

No further details were immediately available.