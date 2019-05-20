SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police in San Francisco have confirmed that there was no merit to reports of an active shooter in the city’s Potrero Hill neighborhood Monday afternoon.
KPIX reporter Susie Steimle confirmed that police told reporters that the incident and investigation stemmed from a misunderstanding.
Police said there were no shots fired and no known injuries after their investigation. Workers were being allowed to return to their evacuated building at 350 Rhode Island and reopened streets that had been closed during the incident.
Earlier, San Francisco’s Department of Emergency Management issued an alert to avoid the area of Rhode Island and 16th Streets at about 12:45 p.m. due to police activity. Upon arriving, police evacuated the office building at 350 Rhode Island to search the structure due to the report of possible shots fired and an active shooter.
A large group of evacuated people were gathered at the corner of 16th and De Haro Streets, but police said they have not confirmed that any shots were fired.
Video from Chopper 5 showed police with weapons drawn searching the roof of the building in question. Police have not said when they expect their search to be completed.
Muni says the 10, 19, 22 and 55 lines will see delays and reroutes due to the activity.
No further details were immediately available.