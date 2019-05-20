



ALAMEDA (KPIX 5) — Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals drew a huge crowd to the Alameda Theater and Cineplex Monday evening. Fans left with huge smiles on their faces, something they say they’ve grown quite used to this time of year.

“Feel so good, Warriors did it again,” said fan Gia Vin.

This will be the fifth straight NBA Finals appearance for the Warriors. But not all fans will make it to the last series at Oracle Arena.

Secondary ticket marketplace and aggregator TicketIQ has tracked data from the last five Warriors finals game. When looking at the average price of resale tickets, this year’s series is proving to be the most expensive, though that will likely change after the team opens up additional tickets for sale.

“We think that it’s higher than it has been in the last two years, is that one, there was Cavs-Warriors fatigue, you know they had played four times in a row,” said TicketIQ Founder Jesse Lawrence.

“Secondly, and probably most importantly, this is the last year they’re going to play at Oracle Arena.”

Fans paid $5 to watch the game on the movie screen Monday night.

“When you got a big family, it’s too expensive to go to the home games, so this is something like being at a home game, this is as close as you’re going to get with real fans, real love, diversity,” said Hayward resident Jacqui Dixon.

Tickets for the first two home games of the NBA finals will go on sale Tuesday at 4 p.m. to the general public.

“They’re out of reach for a common person, I just can’t do it, at either arena. I’d rather come here, it’s more of a hometown feel,” said San Lorenzo resident John Knowlton.