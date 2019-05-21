BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Two major crashes on two separate major East Bay highways created a traffic nightmare for commuters heading to San Francisco early Tuesday morning.
An injury crash near the University Avenue exit on westbound Highway 80 in Berkeley early Tuesday, blocked at least three lanes and triggered a massive rush-hour back-up.
There was no word on the condition of the injured individual.
The California Highway Patrol was advising drivers to seek alternate routes. The smart corridor has been activated.
As of 6:50 a.m., all lanes have reopened, but traffic remains heavy.
Commuters using Highway 24 were not faring any better. A multi-vehicle collision on westbound state Highway 24 just east of Wilder Road closed all lanes for more than half an hour. As of 6:30 a.m., all but the left lane has reopened, but there are residual delays.
The California Highway Patrol said the collision was first reported at 5:44 a.m. An official number of vehicles involved hasn’t been confirmed and there is no word on injuries.