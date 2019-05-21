  • KPIX 5On Air

LOS ANGELES (CBS LOS ANGELES) — A woman with two dogs stole a motor home in Los Angeles Tuesday night, leading authorities on a wild chase through the San Fernando Valley.

The pursuit began around 7 p.m. Tuesday in Santa Clarita after the RV failed to yield, then sped at up to 60 mph along streets into the San Fernando Valley.

The suspect reportedly stole the vehicle from Simi Valley before wreaking havoc through the streets beginning near Santa Clarita, eventually ending in a crash in a residential neighborhood of Tarzana.

During the pursuit, the suspect drove into a mall parking lot in Northridge and crashed into a palm tree, ripping off the windshield and passenger side of the vehicle.

The suspect later crashed into multiple vehicles during the high-speed chase and nearly missed many others.

