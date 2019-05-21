SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — KPIX 5 Sports Director Dennis O’Donnell’s live interview with an overly-optimistic – or perhaps deluded – Portland Trail Blazers fan has gone viral after O’Donnell’s burning comeback to the fan’s prediction of a Blazers playoff comeback.

O’Donnell had the addled Trail Blazers fan outside the Moda Center in Portland offer his prediction for the rest of the NBA Western Conference Finals before the start of Game 4, in which the Warriors again came from behind to win and sweep the series, earning the team a fifth-straight trip to the NBA Finals.

O’Donnell asked the fan, who initially did not appear to have lost his grip on reality, if his Blazers “had any chance in the series at this point.”to which the fan scoffed, telling O’Donnell, “You are out of your mind.”

The befuddled fan, identified as “Francisco” – which he had awkardly clarified as: “not like ‘San,’ just regular” – then demonstrated a stupefying absence of understanding, babbling: “Blazers in seven, in a heartbeat, way easy, Dame’s gonna take it to ’em with a bruised rib or separated rib, it doesn’t matter. It’s gonna be the Blazers in seven and then they’re gonna win [the NBA Finals] in five against Milwaukee.”

“Okay, as you see here, cannabis is plentiful here in Portland,” O’Donnell deadpanned.

Francisco’s eviceration on live TV seemed to momentarily shake him into some semblance of conscious thought, but alas, it prompted his final, jaw-dropping claim of, “I’m not high!”

O’Donnell’s savagery did not go unnoticed.

@DennisKPIX with the walk off line of the night…🤣😂 — I love the NBA (@HugeHoopsFan) May 21, 2019

The reporter put him in a bodybag (Via @KPIXtv IG/melvin_pandher) pic.twitter.com/3Lbh7fSq8L — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 21, 2019

This Blazers fan gave an insane take about the rest of the playoffs and the reporter interviewing him put him in his place pic.twitter.com/EJhRnKzUp8 — Crazy Fan Takes (@CrazyFanTakes) May 21, 2019

The speculation by O’Donnell also recalled a somewhat similar viral video during the 2010 World Series, when a fully-aware and cogent reporter from Dallas TV station KXAS was reporting live outside then-AT&T Park in San Francisco.

O’Donnell was taking his viral moment in stride at last check, acknowledging his own challenges with that confounding social media.