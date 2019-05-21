SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are investigating a homicide after human remains — reportedly a dismembered body — was found at a home during a welfare check Monday, according to authorities.
San Francisco police confirmed Tuesday evening that the department was contacted late Monday morning at around 11:40 a.m. regarding a possible missing person, 73-year-old Benedict Ching, on the 100 block of Del Monte Street.
Officers performing the welfare check at the home determined there were suspicious circumstances regarding the case and began a criminal investigation. During the course of the investigation, human remains were recovered at the home.
While police would not confirm the details, several media reports indicated that the remains were a dismembered human body.
Police said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is at the scene and will investigate to determine the identity of the remains and the cause of death. The department’s homicide detail is conducting an investigation and is getting assistance from the FBI in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.