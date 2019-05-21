SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — The Stanley Cup dream for the San Jose Sharks for this season came to an end Tusday night after their loss to the St. Louis Blues in Game 6.

Fans at the Shark Tank, where a watch party was held for the Western Conference Final game, left frustrated, yet remained faithful.

“Coming into this game I seriously thought we could take it,” said Sharks fan Lucia Estrada.

The Sharks scored in the second period, but the Blues dominated the injury depleted Sharks. The final score was 5-1.

The cheers in the Shark Tank turned into quiet disappointment, and one by one fans began to leave the watch party before the game came to an end.

“I’d love to believe, but you know, it’s hard to believe with only seven minutes left,” said Mark Pomotov who decided to go home in the third period. “Disappointed, you know, they put so much into this season they had such an amazing season too; I really believed that this was the year.”

The loss brought Estrada, a die hard Sharks fan, to tears.

“This is my team, I love my team so much and I’m going to cry everytime if we win or we lose,” she said.

This may be the end of the road for the team this season, but fans told KPIX they’re Team Teal for life.

“I believe, I have faith, I love the Sharks,” Scott Sanders said.

Although they got close, the Sharks did not make the final round.

The last time they went to the Stanley Cup Final was in the 2015-2016 season.