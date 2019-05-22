DANVILLE (CBS SF) — Police in Danville are asking for the public’s help in locating four people who are wanted in connection with a vehicle burglary and alleged credit card fraud.
The four suspects — two women and two men — are suspects in vehicle burglaries that occurred earlier this month at Hap Magee Ranch Park, police said. The suspects alleged used credit cards obtained during the thefts at Safeway stores in Danville and Walnut Creek.
The two male suspects are described as white men between 34-45 years old who are both about 6 feet 2 inches tall and weigh around 190 pounds. One of the men had facial hair.
One of the female suspects is described as being an Asian woman between 35-45 years old who is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.
The other woman is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Danville police Detective Gabriella Arnaudo at (925) 314-3731 or garnaudo@danville.ca.gov.
