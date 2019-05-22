Comments
NAPA COUNTY (CBS SF) – A woman is recovering after the car she was in plunged 450 feet off a cliff in Napa County Tuesday morning.
According to the Golden Gate Division Air Operations of the California Highway Patrol, the car flew over the cliff on Monticello Road near Dukes Curve shortly after 9 a.m.
The CHP lowered a paramedic to the woman’s vehicle via helicopter and removed her from the wreckage.
She was brought to Queen of the Valley Hospital in Napa where she is in stable condition as of Wednesday morning.
Officers said a bicyclist saw the woman go over the cliff and that it is unknown how long it would have taken to find her in the heavily wooded area.