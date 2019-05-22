SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Neighbors who live near the Outer Mission home where a dismembered body was found during a welfare check earlier this week on Wednesday said family members could frequently be heard fighting loudly.

The FBI is working with San Francisco police on the missing person case that has become a homicide investigation.

A source tells KPIX 5 a dismembered body was found inside this home Monday morning after a welfare check at the home 73-year-old Benedict Ching on the 100 block of Del Monte Street

Officers conducting the welfare check determined there were suspicious circumstances regarding the case and began a criminal investigation. Human remains that were later confirmed to be a dismembered body were recovered at the home.

The homeowner Ching remains missing. Neighbors were shocked at the discovery.

“It’s crazy. It’s just…I don’t know. It’s getting worse,” said area resident Cindy O’Brien. “The area was getting better, but when you hear that, it kinda blew me away.”

More than one person said that what sounded like loud arguments between family members were a regular occurrence.

“We just hear something like – Bum! Bum! — in the wall. Maybe they fight, I don’t know,” said neighbor Mei Chen.

“They had a lot of fighting going on. Even the neighbors say, that’s all they hear all night,” said O’Brien. “Just Bum! Bum! Bum! Bum! Bum! Wondering what the yelling was outside and stuff. It’s crazy.”

Another neighbor told KPIX 5 they believe they saw two bodies taken out of the home by authorities.

The medical examiner’s office is still trying to identify the body or bodies that came out of the house. Meanwhile, neighbors tell me they haven’t seen Ching in several days.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.