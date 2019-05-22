PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — Palo Alto police arrested two teenagers on probation for robbing an elderly woman in her home on Tuesday afternoon.

In a press release on Tuesday, police said they received reports of a home invasion robbery in the 900 block of Colorado Avenue at 12:45 p.m. Investigation revealed that two male suspects entered the home by kicking in a side door, startling a woman in her seventies who was inside.

The suspects began demanding money from the woman and even asked her for the jewelry she was wearing. Police said the suspects did not threaten the woman nor display any weapons.

After they finished the robbery, the suspects fled the home by stealing the woman’s car out of her garage, a white Honda Civic sedan.

A witness reported seeing a juvenile matching the description of one of the suspects waiting outside in a car while another was going door to door around the neighborhood, just minutes before the home invasion occurred.

Another witness saw a silver 2002 Toyota Camry speeding away from the scene; police said the vehicle was stolen out of San Jose and was connected to a home burglary and assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer in San Jose.

The Regional Auto Theft Task Force (RATTF) recovered the stolen Toyota in San Jose and took one of the male suspects into custody. He had the keys for the elderly woman’s Honda Civic in his possession.

San Jose police located the other suspect after he had just committed another residential burglary in San Jose.

The first suspect is a 15-year-old male from San Jose on probation for vehicle theft, burglary, attempted carjacking, attempted robbery, assault and battery and possession of burglary tools.

The second male suspect is a 17 year old on probation out of San Jose for burglary, attempted carjacking, attempted robbery, robbery, vehicle theft, and tampering with a vehicle. He was also arrested by San Jose Police for residential burglary, resisting arrest and battery on an officer.